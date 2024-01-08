She Unknowingly Went On A Date With A Guy Who Wouldn’t Reveal His Last Name And Wound Up Having A Serious Criminal Record With Nine Charges Against Him

Recently, TikToker Dia Morgan (@warningitsdia) went on a date with a guy she met on a dating app, unaware that he had a serious criminal record until afterward.

His name was James, and his dating profile read, “Don’t hate me if I’m a crazy rich Asian,” in reference to the film directed by Jon M. Chu.

“After the date, I have learned he meant crazy, rich, Asian, [with] emphasis on the crazy,” said Dia. According to a comment, James was born in China and raised in Singapore.

Their date got off to a bad start. When they arrived at the restaurant, he refused to sit at the spot the hostess had led them to.

He also demanded that Dia sit next to him instead of across from him, but she shrugged it off because he explained that sitting across from someone was associated with business practices in Asian culture, and they were on a date.

While they were talking and perusing the menu, everything seemed normal. But then, she mentioned something about how she was Jewish. For some odd reason, this made him reach over to pet her nose. He also declared that she didn’t look Jewish.

Then, he asked why she didn’t save him as a contact in her phone. She laughed a little and decided to do it right then and there. When she tried to ask what his last name was, he refused to tell her.

She looked him in the eye and stated that she would look him up if he didn’t give her the information himself. However, he still wouldn’t spill his last name.

At the end of the date, he did not walk her to her car. Instead, he made sure they headed toward his own so she could see it, and he could brag about how he drove a high-end, luxury vehicle.

