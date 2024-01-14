She Wanted To Have A Child-Free Wedding, But Now That Her Future Father-In-Law’s Young Kids Can’t Attend, He’s Threatening To Boycott The Event With The Rest Of His Side Of The Family

This 23-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 21, have only been engaged for just under three months. But, they both agreed on one specific wedding detail right after getting engaged: no children under the age of 16 would be allowed at the event.

They both plan to tie the knot in October of 2024 and according to her, there are various reasons why they don’t want kids present.

First of all, there will be a ton of alcoholic beverages being served. Plus, their venue features two fireplaces with no covers or gates– meaning that there are practically no safety precautions for any little kids.

“We decided collectively no one under 16 because they are old enough to drive and leave if they please and are mature enough to respect the environment,” she explained.

She and her fiancé made sure to tell everyone that they were having a child-free wedding, too, and practically everyone seemed okay with it– from her nieces and nephews to her matron of honor, who has a 3-year-old child.

In her mind, it also helped that they provided everyone with a full year of notice.

Yet, her fiancé’s father– her soon-to-be father-in-law– is the only person who has a major issue with the child-free rule, and it’s starting to cause a lot of drama.

For context, her future father-in-law has two children, who are 12 and 8 years old. So, he actually claimed that, since his kids weren’t allowed to attend, then the rest of her fiancé’s father’s side of the family wouldn’t be going to the wedding, either.

“We have been getting very manipulative phone calls this entire time, and they have accused me of being controlling,” she revealed.

