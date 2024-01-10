She Wants Her Husband’s Family To Move Out Before She Has Her Baby, But He Thinks She Should Just Cope With Being “Temporarily Inconvenienced”

This woman is currently married, but a while ago, her husband’s family– including his brother, sister-in-law, and their two children under the age of 5– decided to move to their town from out of state.

And, while her brother-in-law’s family looked for a house, she and her husband agreed to let them stay at her home.

“After that decision was made, I got pregnant,” she said, “And we are now expecting our first child. We will be welcoming our baby in a couple of months.”

The problem, though, is that her brother-in-law’s family is still living at her house– which is just too small for so many people.

According to her, it is constantly chaotic due to so many people living there, and her brother-in-law’s kids are constantly running around the house, singing and screaming all day long. The children even chase her dog and get the pup really riled up, too.

Now, her husband is currently working a lot, which is why he isn’t home to witness the chaos every single day. However, she isn’t working right now.

“So I am home a lot of the time, and it has honestly been really overwhelming since they moved in,” she admitted.

She has tried to be okay with their current living arrangement in order to support her husband, who’s just trying to help out his family. But, with her due date inching closer and closer, she knows that she just won’t feel comfortable with his family living in their home after she has her baby.

But, ever since voicing her opinion on this, it’s caused some tension and arguments between her and her husband.

