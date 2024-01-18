She Wants To Ask Her Friend To Step Down As A Bridesmaid, As She’s Planning On Getting Pregnant

This woman is getting married within the next year. A while ago, one of her bridesmaids, a good friend, told her that she was going to be trying for a baby, so she may be pregnant at the wedding.

Her friend asked her if this would bother her, and she didn’t know how to feel or what to say at first. She was really stunned.

“She isn’t married and had barely been with her boyfriend for six months at the time. She then goes on to explain to me that her boyfriend is planning to get her pregnant and starts to describe this grand scheme where they’ll fall pregnant, get engaged, marry, and then have a baby in under a year,” she said.

When she heard all of this, she was taken aback by the whirlwind timeframe her friend had in mind. Since she and her friend know each other well, she knows that this plan that her friend and her partner concocted goes totally against what her friend previously talked about wanting for her life.

If her friend’s plan goes magically well and as quickly as she seems to hope it well, this could potentially put her friend well into a third-trimester pregnancy when she’s supposed to be a bridesmaid at her wedding. Her friend would be between 38 and 40 weeks along.

Because she was so stunned by her friend’s plan, she told her that they could just wait and see how everything unfolded as time went on.

She didn’t want to risk getting involved in conflict with her friend over a pregnancy that hadn’t even occurred yet.

“It’s now been a few weeks, and she’s brought it up again, mentioning how her future pregnancy will change some things with my bridal activities and how she’s planning to have her own wedding four months after mine. I love my friend dearly, and I truly would never ask anyone to put a pause on their life for the sake of wedding,” she explained.

At the same time, she can’t help but feel compelled to consider requesting her friend to step down as a bridesmaid.

