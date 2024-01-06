She Wants To Break Up With Her Boyfriend Because He’s Broke And Keeps Promising To Work On It, But Nothing Ever Changes

This 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 25, have been dating for seven years. They first met in high school, and now, she’s been graduated from college for two years.

She earned a degree in accounting and just recently passed her CPA exam. Her boyfriend, on the other hand, decided to work as a mechanic following high school and has apparently had a hard time holding down a job.

“He likes cars but has been in and out of various shops in the area and rarely stays for more than a few months,” she said.

So, her boyfriend has been going between working a landscaping job in the summer and a retail job that pays minimum wage in their area. He also has at least $7,000 in credit card debt, doesn’t have any savings whatsoever, and lives paycheck to paycheck.

Her finances look drastically different, though, since she earns about $73,000 a year. That’s why, whenever they want to do anything, she foots the bill for it.

Her boyfriend doesn’t even contribute much to their rent, either, and she’s starting to become resentful since it seems like he isn’t even trying to help his financial situation.

“He also has a pretty expensive car, so that eats away a lot of his income. And I’ve probably tried to address it with him a dozen times now over the years, and he just tells me he’s ‘working on it,'” she explained.

However, she finally reached her breaking point this holiday season when she was forced to pay for the Christmas presents for her boyfriend’s family.

Since he reportedly has a bunch of nieces and nephews, she purchased all the gifts because her boyfriend had negative balances on his accounts.

