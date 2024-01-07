She Wants To Expose Her Husband’s Younger Mistress After Finding Out About Her

Back in 2017, this 32-year-old woman got married to her 34-year-old husband. And ever since that day, they sadly have consistently grown apart.

Lately, her marriage has really been rocky, and the mood between her and her husband is not as rosy as it previously was. That being said, they both decided that they would put in the effort to improve their relationship.

“Despite those pitfalls, we both resolved to work to make things better, so you can imagine my shock and heartbreak when I realized my husband was cheating on me,” she explained.

She found out after one of her friends told her that she saw her husband out and about in town with another girl.

Her husband’s mistress is 26, and when she found out about her, she was able to sneakily look through her husband’s phone to find evidence of his affair.

Her husband didn’t even attempt to hide what he was doing, and she came across several steamy messages between him and his mistress.

“I feel so betrayed, not only because I still have love for my husband, but because we’d promised each other we’d try to make things better,” she said.

“My anger was directed a lot at his mistress too. She’s actually heavily involved in our local church and does a ton of volunteering, and people love to paint her as a sweet girl who can do no wrong.”

“Obviously, I know better, and as morally bankrupt as this might be, I really want to expose her. I’m sure it’s also jealousy that’s making me more angry at her than I am at him, particularly because she knows we’re married and clearly went ahead with an affair.”

