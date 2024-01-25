She Wants To Overrule Her Husband And Allow Her Friend To Visit For Two Nights After He Called The Request “Totally Unreasonable” And Told Her To Reschedule For Two Months From Now

This woman and her husband have been together for over a decade, and they’re now in their late twenties. But, one frequent point of contention in their relationship has to do with social gatherings.

More specifically, she is an extrovert who loves getting together with people and having friends over for drinks. Her husband, on the other hand, is extremely introverted and often says no whenever she asks to have people over.

According to her, her husband even turns down the idea regardless of whether the gatherings will be brief or during the day when he’s at work.

His avoidance of anything social really ticked her off recently, too, when it threatened to come between her and a close friend.

Apparently, one of her best friends doesn’t live nearby anymore, which is why her friend had been talking about visiting her soon.

“And I’ve mentioned that my friend will be coming over sometime in January or February,” she recalled.

“No dates confirmed at that point yet, but I’ve been speaking to my husband about what we plan to do in brief conversations for the last few months.”

Well, now, her friend has finally confirmed the dates for a visit, and her friend asked to travel to her house this weekend– meaning that she was given five days’ notice.

“And I am fine with this, but I suspected my husband wouldn’t be,” she said.

