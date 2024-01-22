She Wants To Wear A Tuxedo On Her Wedding Day, But Her Fiancé Said He Wants Her “To Be Feminine For Once” And Thinks She Should Wear A Beautiful Gown

This 23-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is also 23, have been in a relationship for over six years now. About two months ago, he also proposed, so now, they are in the process of planning their nuptials.

“Our wedding is scheduled for a few months [from now], and I’m super excited,” she said.

But, while many women might dream about looking like a princess on their big day and finding the perfect gown, she would actually prefer the opposite.

More specifically, she tends to dress more “masculine.” So, on her wedding day, she actually wants to wear a tuxedo.

That’s why, when her fiancé brought up the topic of her wedding dress, she flat-out told him that she didn’t want to buy or wear one.

“I want to wear a tuxedo. It’s simply what I prefer and has always been what I wanted,” she explained.

“Sure, it’s not traditional, but I want to do what pleases me.”

Well, when her fiancé found out that she wanted to wear a tux, he was far from thrilled about the idea. In fact, she claimed it was clearly obvious that he didn’t want her to wear a tuxedo.

Her fiancé even went so far as to admit that he’d hoped she could just “tolerate being feminine for once.” He also admitted that, when envisioning their wedding day, he’d always pictured her wearing a gorgeous white gown.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.