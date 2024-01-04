She Was Left Her Ex’s $700,000 Estate After He Cheated And Married His Affair Partner, But Now His Family Wants Her Inheritance

This woman and her ex-boyfriend were in a relationship for nearly 20 years, yet they never got married.

According to her, tying the knot just didn’t feel necessary for them, especially since they didn’t have any children.

But then, about three years ago, she made a heartbreaking discovery: her ex-boyfriend had been cheating on her. So, she broke up with him and tried to move on.

At the same time, her ex-boyfriend began officially dating his affair partner, and only six months after that, he and his affair partner had gotten married.

She later started dating again and got a new boyfriend, too. About a year into her new relationship, she also found out that she was pregnant.

“Even though we weren’t ‘there’ in the relationship, we thought that we could make it happen, and, sure enough, we are very happy, and we love our little family very much,” she said.

But all of a sudden, her ex-boyfriend seemed like he was trying to crawl back to her. More specifically, he began reaching out to her via text on various occasions, such as birthdays and holidays. To be clear, she never responded to any of the messages.

Then, once her ex found out that she’d had a daughter, he sent her a much longer, more angry and hurtful text– accusing her of cheating on him.

He also never reached out to her again, and she still never responded. However, she did find out that, just a few months later, her ex tragically took his own life.

