She Was Responsible For Planning Her Family’s Annual Vacation, But Now She Wants To Bail Because She’s Dealing With Grief After Losing Her Baby And Doesn’t Think She Can Be Around Her Pregnant Sister

Every single year, this 33-year-old woman’s family goes on a big family vacation. And this year, it was her job to complete all of the planning.

So, she did just that. She coordinated the trip around everyone’s work schedules and booked Airbnbs for her whole family. Now, the vacation is officially scheduled for March.

However, her sister is currently expecting a baby, and they both would have had practically the same due date if she was still pregnant. But, she sadly lost her baby.

Now, she has actually seen her sister since the tragic loss over the holidays.

“But we basically spent the week so busy with other things that I consciously avoided talking about her pregnancy,” she recalled.

After all, the grief is still quite “fresh” for her. That’s why, now, she actually doesn’t even want to go on the family vacation at all.

She believes that she will just be left feeling awful about the whole situation the entire time– because, while she wants to feel happy for her sister and excited about the pregnancy, she simply isn’t.

She admitted that every single time her sister’s pregnancy comes up in a conversation, it just feels like salt is being rubbed in her wounds.

“And it doesn’t feel doable to hide how I’m feeling in the pressure cooker situation of a family vacation all in one house,” she said.

