She Was Set To Testify In Court Against Her Former Employers, But Then She Was Found Dead In Her Apartment

In 2012, a woman with lots of potential and a reputation for fighting against injustice was tragically found dead days before having to testify in court.

The year she passed away, Dawn Pasela was a 26-year-old woman living in Parma, Ohio, who was passionate about helping others. Her parents remember her as always being very smart and analytical, even when she was a kid.

Dawn graduated at the top of her class from Cleveland State and at Cuyahoga County Community College, where she was involved in the Criminal Justice Club. After graduating from school, Dawn was hired as an office manager for two local prosecutors as part of their multi-jurisdictional Mortgage Fraud Task Force in 2009.

Aside from working, Dawn loved helping others, putting smiles on faces, and volunteering for charitable groups and food kitchens in the area.

Before Dawn worked for the two prosecutors, they had made a mistake in their case against a real estate broker named Anthony in 2008. According to a website created to get justice for Dawn, instead of admitting their wrongdoings, the prosecutors did whatever they could to cover them up and keep Anthony in prison. This allegedly included involving Dawn.

Dawn was allegedly encouraged by the prosecutors to obtain confidential defense trial strategy information secretly and was told her job would be in jeopardy if she didn’t do as she was told.

Between 2009 and 2012, Dawn grew more concerned when she noticed that her signature had been forged on certain documents, and files that could have proved Anthony’s innocence were being taken out of the office and not returned. She realized she had witnessed her bosses commit prosecutorial misconduct and informed Anthony.

Dawn decided to leave her job in 2011 and was subpoenaed for Anthony’s state trial in early 2012. In the weeks leading up to her death, the two prosecutors allegedly threatened Dawn with prison time and made her feel unsafe, telling her she had violated a “confidentiality agreement.” They allegedly told her she’d go to prison if she showed up in court.

Things got so bad for Dawn that in March 2012, she stayed with her parents for 10 days because she feared for her safety. From March to April, Dawn’s mental health began declining, and she missed her first court date, telling the judge she was scared to testify for fear of being imprisoned. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

