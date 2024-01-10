She Went On A Brunch Date With A Guy, But Another Girl Interrupted Them And Got This Guy’s Number

Have you ever had another girl swoop in like a hurricane and start chatting it up with a guy you were just flirting with? Unfortunately, instances like this, where the sacred girl code has been broken, are not uncommon.

Here is a story about how one woman’s search for romance ended with her date being stolen right out from under her nose.

So, TikToker Emma (@inlightemma) matched with a guy on a dating app, and he suggested they go out for brunch and then spend the afternoon at the beach.

She agreed, thinking it was the perfect first date idea since it was so casual and easy. On the day of the date, she met up with him for brunch. As she sat down across from him, she immediately thought that he was cute.

While they were chatting, they discovered they had a lot in common. But at one point, things started to get a little weird because a woman slid onto the long bench on his side of the table.

Emma could tell she was listening to their conversation. She tried to ignore the woman and focus on her date.

Halfway through brunch, the woman leaned over to interrupt their conversation. She admitted that she had been listening to them chat the whole time and wanted to share some ideas.

Emma’s date told the woman to go ahead. Inwardly, Emma groaned, but on the outside, she stayed polite because what else were you supposed to do in that situation?

Then, the woman began talking, mostly to Emma’s date. They never stopped talking to each other, and the conversation carried on without Emma. She was in total shock and disbelief that her date had just gotten hijacked.

