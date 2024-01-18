She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Doesn’t Use Towels After Showering And Just Puts His Clothes On While Still Wet

Sometimes, men do some wacky stuff that makes you think it must just be a “man thing.” But there are times when a man does something so bizarre that it’s completely unique to their own individual self.

Alexia (@uh_lexi_uh) is a third-year medical student from Utah, and she’s asking viewers on TikTok if she should go on another date with a guy who doesn’t believe in using towels.

So, they had made plans to meet up at his place and go to the beach, heading to dinner afterward. When she showed up to his house, he opened the door to greet her and immediately informed her that he had lost track of time cleaning the bathroom.

He added that he wanted to make sure the bathroom was clean because that’s what women liked.

She expressed her appreciation for his thoughtfulness. Then, he asked if it was okay for him to take a quick shower.

She agreed and decided to just sit on the couch and scroll through her phone while waiting for him to finish showering.

However, he stayed in the bathroom for less than three minutes. She heard the water turn on and then turn off just as quickly.

She knew there was no way he had the time to use soap. When he emerged from the bathroom, she expected him to have a towel wrapped around his waist, but instead, he was already fully clothed.

She noticed that his clothes were slightly damp, so she jokingly asked him if he even used a towel to dry off.

