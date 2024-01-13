She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Was Way Shorter And Older Than He Advertised, But He Also Made Her Pay For Her Own Drink

At the start of the new year, people tend to look back on the past twelve months and reflect on their experiences, particularly the dates they went on.

TikToker @loveyoufirstofficial is a single woman in her thirties, and she’s sharing a story about the worst first date she’s been on during the year 2023.

So, she met this guy on a dating app, and they had been chatting for about two weeks before agreeing to grab drinks together. His dating profile said that he was six feet tall, 37-years-old, and worked as a chef.

On her way to the bar they had picked out, he texted her to let her know he had arrived early. She was just two minutes behind him, but when she reached the bar and stepped inside, she saw that he had already ordered a drink.

As she approached him, she noticed that he looked much older than his profile pictures and he was definitely not a height of six feet.

She was five feet and five inches tall, and he was only a little bit taller than her. If she had to guess, she would say that he was five feet and seven inches.

She debated on leaving the building before he caught sight of her but decided against it because she wanted to find out why he had lied about so many details about himself.

At the bar, she asked the bartender for a drink. The bartender handed the credit card terminal machine to her date, expecting him to pay.

Her date looked back at her with a very confused expression on his face, so she stepped up and said she would pay for her own drink.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.