She Went On A Weird First Date With A Guy Who Introduced Her To His Mom And Lied About Them Dating For A While

In this day and age, many women would prefer to stay single than settle for anything less than they deserve.

After getting the scoop on one of the worst dates that TikToker Ali Gray (@alirosegray) has ever been on, you’ll see why singledom is an increasingly popular choice.

So, a guy who was well-known for being a player kept trying to ask Ali out, but she declined each of his advances.

One day, she decided just to take the plunge and agreed to go out on a date with him. On the day of the date, he texted her, saying he was really looking forward to seeing her. He also requested that she meet him in the city at a coffee shop before heading to the restaurant.

Ali thought his request was odd since the restaurant was nowhere near the city. When she reached the coffee shop, she discovered that his mom was with him.

His mom’s name was Jenny, and she seemed like such a lovely person that Ali wondered how a human being as atrocious as her son had come from her.

His mom was visiting from out of town, and he told her that he and Ali had been dating for a while. Ali didn’t want to let Jenny down, so she was forced to play along with the charade.

Finally, the guy said they had dinner plans. They bid his mom farewell and took off to the restaurant. Ali thought the weirdest part of the night was now over. Unfortunately, she was wrong.

When they got to the restaurant, he told her to order anything she wanted. She ordered enough food for six people and started digging in as soon as it arrived.

