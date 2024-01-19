She Went On An Arcade Date With A Guy And Beat Him At Basketball Six Times In A Row, But He Said The Game Was “Rigged”

It starts at a young age. Boys are taught that girls are inferior to them in strength, power, and speed, particularly when it comes to sports. In truth, girls have the same athletic abilities as boys do and can be just as strong.

There have been many real-life examples of this, especially in professional sports. However, many people choose to ignore them and continue to uphold misogynist beliefs well into adulthood.

On a first date with a guy to the arcade, TikToker Maiying Chang (@maiyingchang) crushed him at an arcade game six times after he kept saying the only reason she won was because it was rigged.

So, she had been really excited when he asked her out because she had had a crush on him for a while after seeing him on social media.

He picked her up from her place for their first date and behaved like a gentleman initially, even opening the car door for her.

Once they arrived at the arcade, they started playing games right away. Their first game was a basketball shootout, where the object was to see who could score the most hoops in one minute. Maiying beat him in the first round, which made him react with total shock.

He suggested they play again, thinking the game might be rigged. She tried to make him feel better by saying that she had just gotten lucky, even though she knew luck had played no part in her success—it was all skill. She won the second round, and this time, her date was super adamant that the game was rigged.

They played four rounds of basketball before moving on to a different game, and she bested him every single time.

She was really turned off by the way he was behaving; he was acting like a sore loser for being beaten by a girl. So, finally, she suggested that they go around the arcade to play other games, which they did.

