She Went Out With A Guy Who Lied About His Height, Berated Her For Asking To Get Fast Food, And Showed Up At Her School The Following Week Even Though She Rejected Him

Hearing about dating disasters is often one of people’s favorite pastimes. So, here’s a chance to indulge in this guilty pleasure.

TikToker Hope Myer (@hopeemyer) is discussing how a guy she went on a first date with flipped out over fast food and then lurked outside of her school, waiting for her class to be done after she said she wasn’t interested.

So, when Hope was still living in New York, she and her ex-boyfriend broke up. She decided to give online dating a shot and matched with a guy on a dating app. They chatted for a bit, and then he asked her to hang out with him that same night.

He first invited her to his apartment, but she wasn’t comfortable with that. Instead, she suggested that he pick her up from her place, which turned out to be a grave mistake.

Right off the bat, she discovered that he had lied about his height. His profile stated that he was five feet and ten inches tall. In reality, he was about an inch shorter than her.

Hope thought it was a red flag to lie about something so insignificant from the get-go but tried to stay optimistic.

He was not familiar with the area she lived in, so she directed him to a bar she had been to a few times, where they served good drinks.

At the bar, she listened to him talk about himself for an hour. He didn’t really ask her any questions about herself, which rubbed her the wrong way since the whole point of a date was to get to know each other better.

However, the real red flag came up when she realized she was drunk because she hadn’t eaten enough that day.

