She Won’t Let Her Cousin, Who Is An Amateur Musician, Perform At Her Dad’s Birthday Party, And Her Family Thinks She’s Ruining Her Cousin’s Chance At A “Big Break”

This woman’s father will be turning 60-years-old next weekend, and she has been coordinating a party for the big milestone.

She also has a cousin named Lexi, who is an aspiring musician. So, if you couldn’t have guessed, her cousin asked to perform a 30-minute set list at the party.

Her main issue with this is the fact that Lexi’s taste in music completely clashes with what her dad likes to listen to.

“He likes classic rock, and Lexi plays R&B and pop stuff,” she detailed.

That’s why she ultimately told Lexi that her dad’s birthday party simply wasn’t the right setting for a musical performance. She also pointed out how she’d already hired a local classic rock cover band that her dad really loves to play at the party.

Well, her cousin couldn’t understand where she was coming from and just became really upset. Then, she even got accused of trying to “undermine” Lexi’s music dreams.

The rest of her family wound up hearing about this incident, too, and her aunt got involved. Apparently, her aunt tried to say that Lexi “deserved a big platform” to perform her music.

“Whatever that means in this context. They are acting as if this was a concert!” she said.

Obviously, though, it’s not. It’s just supposed to be a party for her dad, which she not only organized but also paid for to make him happy. So, she doesn’t think it’s a good idea to make her dad sit through a 30-minute performance of music that he doesn’t even like.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.