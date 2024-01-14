She Won’t Let Her Parents Babysit Her Young Daughter After They Left Her 6-Year-Old Nephew In A Locked Car On A Hot Summer’s Day And She Lost All Trust In Them

This woman has a 5-year-old daughter. She decided that she would never allow her parents to take care of her daughter because of a horrific incident that occurred before she and her husband even planned to have a child together.

Several years ago, her parents were watching her brother’s three sons, who are 11, 9, and 6, for the weekend. On Saturday afternoon, her parents picked up her nephews, took them out for lunch, and then brought them back to the house to relax.

“When they got back, my dad parked the car in the garage, closed it, and they all went inside the house. About 40 minutes later, they heard someone outside honking the car horn repetitively, but they couldn’t find any cars outside,” she said.

Eventually, her parents discovered that the honking noises were coming from inside the garage, and it was her 6-year-old nephew who was honking the horn. He had fallen asleep on the drive home, and when he woke up, everyone else was in the house, and he was locked in the car.

Understandably, he was petrified and honked the horn to alert anyone nearby to let him out. Her family is all from Florida, so since this was the summer, her son being stuck in the car for a long time could have been an awful tragedy.

“We are all thankful that he is okay and that he woke up and alerted everyone. My mom’s reaction to all this was infuriating. The 11-year-old quickly called his mom (he is given his own phone anytime he is away from home) to let her know what happened, and my mom was so annoyed and upset at him for that. She also blamed him for ‘forgetting’ his little brother in the car,” she explained.

Her mother attempted to make the situation seem like it wasn’t as bad as everyone knew it really was, and she didn’t even want her grandson’s mother to know about the situation at all.

After this ordeal, she no longer had faith in her parents to take care of kids. Since her daughter was born, her mother has expressed how she wants to babysit her daughter, but this idea makes her and her husband incredibly uneasy. In her view, her mother’s feelings don’t take priority. What matters most is the well-being of her daughter.

“I don’t feel like my daughter will be safe with her, and if something bad happens, I know she will not come forward about it and will try to hide it or downplay it. I could never forgive myself if I let my mom watch her, and something bad happened. It’s even scarier that they have a pool in their home,” she shared.

