She Wouldn’t Babysit Her Sister’s Kids For A Whole Week While Her Sister Went Away On A Wedding Anniversary Trip, And Now She’s Getting Called Cruel And Lazy

Do you know someone with kids who have asked you to babysit at inconvenient times?

One woman and her husband recently told her sister they could not babysit their kids for a week while they went on a vacation for their wedding anniversary, and now they’re caught up in a lot of family drama.

She and her husband, Sam, are in their late 30s. They work full-time jobs and chose not to have children, as they don’t enjoy spending a lot of time with kids. Her 32-year-old sister Mary has two kids, ages five and eight, with her husband Bob.

She and Sam will occasionally offer to babysit Mary’s kids for a few hours or, at most, a few days. But when they were recently asked to take care of the kids longer, they had to refuse.

Back in May, Mary and Bob asked if she and Sam could babysit their kids for an entire week while they went on vacation to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. They weren’t the first couple Mary and Bob asked to take on this job, as they asked several other relatives first.

Unfortunately, all their other relatives turned down Mary and Bob, as they were too busy with their own kids and had other conflicts.

“At first, my sister and brother-in-law asked us nicely, but when we politely declined, they started kicking up a fuss, arguing that my husband and I have no proper reason to refuse since the both of us are able-bodied, mentally capable, childless, financially stable, and otherwise unoccupied adults,” she explained.

However, she and Sam simply did not want to babysit for that long. While they love their family, they don’t want to have to deal with kids longer than they can stand. Plus, they work full-time, and the trip was scheduled to coincide with the kids’ winter break, meaning they’d have to spend their own money on babysitters since the kids would be home all day.

To make matters worse, Mary and Bob refuse to hire babysitters because they don’t trust them. Once, they caught one of their babysitters drinking on the job, so they’ve strictly stuck with friends and family to watch their kids since then.

