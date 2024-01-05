She Wouldn’t Donate A Kidney To Her Daughter With Kidney Failure Because She Thought Her Daughter Was Ungrateful And Didn’t Care That She Was Scared About The Surgery

This 38-year-old woman’s daughter, 21, is tragically experiencing kidney failure. They have barely been in contact over the last three years.

From her perspective, this is mostly because her daughter projected her health problems onto her. Plus, her daughter involved her in arguments she was having with her father, 38, and her stepmother, 31.

She is married to Ethan, 49, and the two of them have spent hundreds of dollars on her daughter’s therapy bills. In her view, her daughter’s behavior didn’t improve, and she continued to act “bitter” and “difficult.”

In her marriage with Ethan, they have two sons together, who are 9 and 11. When she looks back on when she was pregnant with her daughter, she realizes that she had to make sacrifices in relation to the future of her career. In response to her getting pregnant so young, her parents disowned her.

“But then, Ethan helped me get a degree in accounting and also a real estate license. I have connections from Ethan that are helping me do nearly six figures in real estate commissions, and I just joined an accounting firm that hired me based on the client connections I have from Ethan,” she said.

After becoming more established in her career, she has been working 50 hours a week, but she doesn’t mind working this much because she’s thrilled to be making six figures. Ethan has his own business and now works remotely, which has been convenient.

Her daughter reached out not long ago because she is searching for someone willing to donate a kidney. Prior to this, her daughter hardly kept in touch for the last few years.

“I made the mistake of letting friends know about her situation, and everybody I know from my mommy groups from when my daughter was born started dogpiling on me, saying, ‘You have to do this, mamma,’ and like I’d be held down to get my kidney. Because of this pressure, despite Ethan saying no, I went to the doctor and found out I was a match,” she explained.

Once she learned this, she attempted to contact her daughter’s father to find out if he was also a match. However, her daughter’s stepmother was already against the idea of him donating a kidney.

