She Wouldn’t Invite Her Brother-In-Law’s Girlfriend To Her Wedding Rehearsal Months Ago Because No Plus-Ones Were Allowed, And She’s Still Getting Iced Out To This Day

Several months ago, this 27-year-old woman and her husband, 28, married. Their ceremony was held in a gorgeous, meticulously maintained nature center.

Their wedding venue of choice had a lot of stringent policies and rules to keep events peaceful, with the intention of all guests in attendance respecting the nature center.

On their wedding day, the venue had other events all day, so she and her husband wanted to make sure they made things as convenient for the venue as possible.

So, they planned a rehearsal two days before the ceremony, and everyone in the wedding party needed to attend it.

While they needed their parents and the officiant to be there, no plus ones were allowed to be at the rehearsal.

The following day, they planned a rehearsal dinner in which their family, some of their close friends, and plus ones were all invited to attend.

Then, they would celebrate with even more guests for their wedding ceremony and reception the day after that.

In total, their wedding cost $40,000 including the rehearsal dinner and venues, and her amazing parents paid for everything, for which they were incredibly grateful.

“When we told my husband’s brother about the rule, he immediately got very defensive, saying that it’s not okay that his girlfriend wasn’t invited to the rehearsal (remember, this was about a one-hour event and not fun at all–just a run-through and logistics),” she said.

