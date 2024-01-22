She Wouldn’t Let Her Brother’s Fiancée Borrow Her Designer Purse For Their Wedding And Got Accused Of Being Both Selfish And Materialistic

This young woman is 24-years-old, and when she graduated from college, her parents got her a pretty awesome gift: a new Chanel purse.

“And it’s by far the most expensive thing that I own,” she said.

However, her brother recently got married, and leading up to the big day, the purse caused a bunch of drama between her and her new sister-in-law.

Apparently, prior to the event, her brother’s fiancée, Amy, asked to borrow her purse to wear during both the wedding day photos and the reception.

According to her, her soon-to-be sister-in-law simply didn’t own any designer purses. Still, Amy really wanted to borrow one to complete the whole bridal look.

Despite that, she wound up “politely declining” and refusing to let her brother’s fiancée borrow the bag.

“That purse is extremely valuable to me, and the thought of something happening to it makes me anxious,” she reasoned.

Well, Amy didn’t understand how she felt and just accused her of being “materialistic” and “selfish” for refusing to lend out the bag. On top of that, Amy believed that she was more worried about a “status symbol,” the purse, than helping out a family member.

Her sister-in-law’s reaction caused both her parents and her brother to get really upset at her, too. They claimed that she should have been more than willing to share her belongings with her family.

