She Wouldn’t Put Her Kids To Bed Early Just So Her Husband Could Relax Since She Doesn’t Believe In Punishing Them For No Good Reason

One of the hardest parts about being parents who work is delegating nighttime routines when everyone gets home, as taking care of children after a long workday can be rough.

One woman recently refused to send her kids to bed early so that her husband could relax when he got home from work, resulting in a big argument.

She and her husband are working parents with three young kids and a two-month-old baby. Her husband works 10-hour shifts at a shipyard, and she works eight hours from home in addition to caring for their kids and the baby all day.

For the last two months, she’s been having to homeschool her children because there was lead found in the drinking water at their local schools. It’s been extremely exhausting, especially since she has to teach while taking care of the kids, the house, and working.

Because of all this, she feels she’s been working a lot harder than her husband, but he refuses to acknowledge it and complains whenever he gets home from work. Things have been especially difficult for her over the last week, as one of her relatives is in the hospital, and another recently lost their child.

Unfortunately, although he knows how challenging this week has been for her, her husband has not made any extra effort to help her.

“He checks in on me through texts during the day, but when he gets home, he doesn’t mention it [and] doesn’t ask how I am,” she explained.

“He grabs his plate of dinner and takes the baby to go hang out with him while I clean up.”

Then, the other day, her husband got home from work and asked her to put their kids to bed earlier than usual so that he could relax and wouldn’t have to deal with them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.