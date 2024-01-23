She’s A Server, And A Customer Once Tipped Her With A “Life Tip” Instead Of Cash

For people in the service industry, part of the job description is to greet guests with smiles on their faces, take care of customers’ needs to the best of their abilities, and stay calm and collected under pressure.

However, it can be tough to maintain a cool, friendly manner throughout a shift when customers choose not to give out proper tips.

If you’re a server, bartender, or anyone else who relies on tips, you know how upsetting it can be to receive a bad tip—or even no tip at all.

Syd (@poorandhungry) is a server, and she’s on TikTok sharing a reenactment of an experience she had dealing with a customer who gave her a “life tip” instead of an actual cash tip.

The video began with Syd checking in with one of her tables about their meal. The customer asked for the check and gave her his credit card to pay for the meal.

When Syd returned with his card, he instructed her to stay right there as he told her why he would not be giving her a tip.

“I’m not going to give you a tip. I’m going to give you a life tip. Here’s my business card. Go back to school,” Syd recounted his words.

She responded with, “I am currently in an MBA program. So, I appreciate the business card, but won’t be needed.”

He then accused her of getting defensive and said he knew she was not in school because it was two in the afternoon.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.