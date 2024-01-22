She’s About To Divorce Her Husband Over An Argument They Had About His Pants

For the last 20 years, this 39-year-old woman has been with her husband, who is the same age as her.

Of late, they’re arguing a lot more than normal, and she’s at her wit’s end with everything. Yesterday, the day started out as usual, which means her husband slept in late while she made breakfast.

Around 11 a.m., she woke her husband up so he could eat, and after he finished his food, he went to their couch and fell back asleep.

Her husband usually lounges around and naps, so long as they don’t have pressing plans, but he mentioned one of his friends was coming over to pick up some baby items she wanted to give away.

As her husband was taking his nap, she collected the baby items for his friend. Then, she woke her husband up again, as they had to get ready for a sporting event their oldest child had that afternoon.

“I went to the basement to turn over the laundry and had headphones in,” she explained. “As I’m walking up the stairs my older [child] yells down, “Mommy, daddy needs you.”

She figured her husband had run out of toilet paper of something of the sort and made her way back upstairs.

When she got there, her husband glared at her and mentioned he found his wallet, which was missing, before asking her why she didn’t come when he called her name.

She responded that since she was in the basement, she never heard him calling for her. She did have her headphones in and couldn’t hear her husband carrying on about his missing wallet.

