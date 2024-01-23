She’s Convinced Her Fiancé Is Embarrassed By Her Appearance, Since He Always Brings Up How His Ex Was A Trophy Wife

This 28-year-old woman and her 41-year-old fiancé have spent the last four years together, and prior to her being in her fiancé’s life, he was married.

Her fiancé was married to his ex-wife for quite a long time, and when she first started dating her fiancé, he would constantly talk about his ex.

“He used to tell me she was a real blonde, that he used to view her as his trophy wife, that he spoiled her, and much more,” she explained.

“She’s older than me, but really fit and put together. They have no kids together. He eventually stopped talking about her, but what he said always stuck with me.”

As time went on, she started to be super self-conscious, as she would think about what her fiancé used to say about his attractive ex.

One time after her fiancé had a few too many drinks, he admitted to her that he would never want to be in a relationship with a woman he considered to be fat.

And recently, she feels like she is fat. She has battled PCOS for the last year, and she has put on a ton of weight because of it.

She also has developed acne, lost more than half of the hair she has on her head, and suffered from other awful symptoms.

Her mental health has also been negatively impacted along with these serious changes her body has undergone.

