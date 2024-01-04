She’s Discussing The Sad But Real Reason Why Younger People Are Able To Afford Nicer Things Despite Having Little Money

It’s safe to say that life for people in their 20s has looked a lot more different over the last few years than it did for those from older generations.

Many older people, especially those who felt pressured to get married and own a home by the time they were 25, are baffled by how millennials and people from Gen Z spend their money.

One TikTok user broke down why this could be happening and explained how people from younger generations are spending money differently in their 20s.

Maria Melchor (@firstgenliving) is a content creator who makes a lot of videos about life as a Mexican woman in her 20s. She was a first-generation student who graduated from Yale and has a lot of interesting things to say about younger versus older generations in America.

“When older people ask me how young people are affording nice things that they wouldn’t even buy for themselves, I tell them it’s because we can’t afford anything else,” says Maria in one of her viral videos.

Maria acknowledges that decades ago, people in their 20s were buying homes and saving up to have kids. But now, the cost of those things is so out of reach that those in their 20s are starting to put that money toward other things.

“We’re using that down payment or kid money on whatever it is we can afford that will bring us a semblance of the kind of adulthood we were promised,” says Maria.

“When houses are a million dollars plus and an older couple will likely outbid us anyway, we’re gonna relinquish any lingering delusions about home ownership.”

Homeownership for younger generations seems more and more out of reach these days. The housing market is incredibly chaotic and expensive, leaving those from younger generations more willing to spend their money on the things they see as more important, even if that means their grandparents or parents don’t see those things as important.

