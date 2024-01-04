She’s Dishing On How You Can Look Up Someone’s Public Record To Learn More About Their Past Before Going Out On A Date

You’ve probably heard that saying on social media that girls are FBI agents because of the way they’re able to dig up loads of dirt with very little initial information at their disposal.

Well, one woman is taking it to the next level by sharing her special skill of tracking down crucial details about a person’s background.

A TikTok creator named Saber (@sabercierra) is discussing how she looks up people’s public records to gather information about their true characters.

Her initial video gained 1.1 million views. In it, she explained that she had been talking to a guy at work and told him that she would Google a person’s record right after meeting them.

Immediately, he asked if she had looked up his record. When she said yes, he questioned her about what she found. After she gave him a knowing look, he walked away in shame with his tail between his legs. It turned out that he had hit his girlfriend.

“I need you guys to look up everybody’s record that you meet, especially if you’re planning on dating them. But in general, I like to look up everybody because I need to know who you are deep down,” said Saber.

After receiving requests for a tutorial on how to access public records, she broke down some of the methods she uses.

The first option is to simply enter the individual’s name into the Google search bar. If you’re lucky, their mugshot and record will appear right away.

However, she explained that some states no longer allowed mugshots to be viewed by the public. So, if that doesn’t work, your next course of action will be to go to the website of the county in which the individual is from.

