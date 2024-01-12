She’s Evicting Her Boyfriend And His Son After His Son Kept Scaring Her Baby On Purpose

After giving birth to her daughter three months ago, this woman was diagnosed with postpartum depression.

She has been in a relationship with her daughter’s father, her boyfriend, for the last six years. Her boyfriend has a 12-year-old son named Jake from a previous relationship.

For the last decade, she has owned her own home, and two years ago, her boyfriend and Jake moved in with her.

Jake adores his half-sister. He constantly holds her and wants to help take care of her. However, ever since she was born, he has always intentionally scared his sister for his own amusement.

“He’s always walking up to her and yelling, ‘RAW!’ He thinks it’s hilarious when she does startle reflexes and then laughs when she cries, saying, ‘Aw, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to scare her like that,’ but he continued laughing and purposely trying to scare her at least four times a day,” she said.

Every time Jake has done this, she’s demanded that he stop, but he never listens. She explained that his yelling hurts his sister’s sensitive ears and pointed out his behavior isn’t humorous.

Three days ago, she freaked out and let both her boyfriend and Jake know that if this continued, she would evict them and not stay in their lives except for co-parenting purposes.

“I said this because while my boyfriend does correct his kid sometimes, he also tells me I’m overreacting. He said that it’s natural for kids to think it’s funny when babies get startled and that I simply don’t understand because I’ve never been around multiple kids,” she explained.

Jake has a younger half-brother, and he purposely scared him when he was a baby, the exact same way that he’s scaring her daughter now.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.