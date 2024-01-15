She’s Furious Her Sister’s Pregnancy Was Hidden From Her Since She Would Have Appreciated More Time To Prepare For Another Baby In Their House

This 17-year-old girl lives with her mother, her sister, who is 29, and her niece, who is 5. She has autism and intense sensitivity to loud noises, and babies crying are some of the most triggering noises for her. Unfortunately, her niece had colic as a baby, and being in the same house with the nonstop crying was the most horrible time of her entire life.

“Her nursery was right next to my room, and our walls were thin, so I never slept. The nursery and my room were both in the basement, while my mom and sister were upstairs, so I was the one dealing with it all the time when the baby woke up. I had a lot of meltdowns over this. It completely wrecked my performance in school,” she said.

Plus, her mental health suffered so much that she had thoughts about hurting herself. Dealing with the never-ending crying was too much already, but her mother and sister counted on her to care for her niece when her sister wasn’t able to. She was regularly deprived of sleep, and it felt as if she was living in a black hole she couldn’t escape from.

Her niece had colic for four months, but after that settled down, she’s still had a difficult time over the years. While playing, her niece screams a lot and seems to get a kick out of screeching at high volume constantly.

“As soon as she realized it upset me, she’d do it intentionally, in my ear, especially on car rides, until I was sobbing. It drives me insane. If my niece is home, there is constant noise. My mother and sister are able to tune out the noise, but I can’t. If I can hear something, it’s like I can’t focus on anything else,” she explained.

She clarified that she doesn’t blame her sister or her niece for the situation, and she believes that the onus is on her to cope with her triggers.

But over the years, she has been so negatively affected by the noise and the labor of taking care of her niece. Even though she doesn’t mind children, living with a child for the last five years has been a difficult adjustment for her.

A couple of days ago, she found out that her sister was more than six months pregnant with her second child, and her sister and mother had known about the pregnancy for the last four months.

Before she was made aware of the pregnancy, she realized her sister’s belly seemed a bit bigger, but since her sister is a higher weight, she didn’t think much of it until later when she started to feel worried that her sister was pregnant.

