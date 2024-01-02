She’s Jealous Of Her Friend’s Baby Since She’s Struggling With Infertility

Four months ago, this 34-year-old woman’s closest friend Mary gave birth to her baby, and ever since, she’s been having issues with jealousy.

It took Mary under a year to conceive her baby, and as Mary went through all of this, she worried about having to wait.

Mary also revealed that she was envious of her family members and friends, who were welcoming their own bundles of joy into the world as she wasn’t yet pregnant.

Now, she has been trying to get pregnant for longer than Mary was, and since Mary went through a rollercoaster of emotions on her own journey, she knows Mary can relate to how she feels about babies.

Mary insists that she is empathetic, yet she is finding that Mary is increasingly insensitive to her own struggles with infertility.

“I feel sad and jealous often these days as I start to feel more hopeless, and everything we talk about now in our group of friends is about her baby,” she explained.

“Recently, when one other friend asked me how I was doing, and I admitted I’m having a hard time, Mary heard this and later texted me to try to cheer me up but also said I should try holding her baby because it might make me feel better.”

“It’s frustrating to me because even though I am happy for her and, of course, love her baby too as part of our group and an extension of our friendship, not everything, and especially not my sadness or suffering, needs to be about her baby!”

She is aware that since Mary has stepped into the role of a mom, her life is simply different than how it was prior to her baby being in her life.

