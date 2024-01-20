She’s Not Allowing Her Mother-In-Law At Her Wedding Because Her Mother-In-Law Can’t Accept That Her Adopted Daughter Is Going To Be The Flower Girl

It’s hard to imagine how difficult it must be when your older, more traditional relatives don’t accept your adopted child as a member of the family.

One woman recently told her future mother-in-law should skip her upcoming wedding since she can’t accept that her recently adopted daughter is going to be the flower girl.

She’s 25 and preparing to marry her 25-year-old fiancé, her high school sweetheart. They’ve been together for seven years.

While she loves her fiancé and gets along with most of his family, she struggles with his mom, especially after recently becoming a parent. Her best friend and her partner recently passed away, and since they had no living parents, she was chosen to take care of their five-year-old daughter, her goddaughter, Ellie.

Although she has tried as hard as possible to make Ellie feel like a part of her family, her future mother-in-law has not accepted her and keeps nagging her for not giving her a grandson.

Despite her mother-in-law’s adversity, she and her fiancé want to include Ellie in their upcoming wedding.

“We have begun getting bridesmaid dresses [and] we both decided to make our new-found daughter a flower girl,” she said.

“She loves flowers, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to help her feel like we [accept] her as our own.”

Since announcing Ellie would be her flower girl, her mother-in-law has treated her horribly. At a recent family gathering, after alienating Ellie, her mother-in-law told her she couldn’t understand why she would make a child who wasn’t a blood relative her flower girl instead of someone who is.

