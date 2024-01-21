She’s Refusing To Attend Her Sister’s Wedding Since Her Sister Is Marrying Her Longtime Ex-Boyfriend, But She’s Getting Called Selfish Because Of It

In high school, this 23-year-old woman started dating a guy, and they dated for a few years. They broke up when she was 19 and he was 21.

The two of them were deeply in love, but over time, they drifted apart and eventually chose to go their separate ways. She was understandably heartbroken.

“My sister, who is now 28, is getting married to my ex-boyfriend,” she said.

She’s been uneasy about this, so she’s chosen not to go to her sister’s wedding. But she hasn’t had much support in her decision. Her estranged family members and her sister’s friend are furious with her for choosing not to attend.

“They believe I’m being a bit selfish and should be there to support my sister on her big day,” she explained.

For her entire life, she’s wondered if her sister despised her. Their parents always gave her sister her hand-me-down clothes despite the fact that her sister wore bigger clothing sizes than she did. From ages 7 to 14, her sister incessantly bullied her at school.

She didn’t tattle, but their parents finally learned about the bullying and disciplined her sister for her behavior. As revenge, when she was 14, she retaliated against her sister and bullied her for several months.

“I thought she was just being rude for no reason until I was 17 and found out she hated me because I was a rainbow baby. I didn’t see my parents’ plain favoritism, but it was really hard on me to find out my sister hated me for something that wasn’t even my fault,” she shared.

Now, she isn’t sure whether or not she’s making the right decision to skip her sister’s wedding. It’s not her intention to start drama or issues with her family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.