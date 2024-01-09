She’s Sharing Exactly How To Deal When You’re Stuck With In-Laws Who Don’t Exactly Like You

Are you constantly dealing with difficult in-laws? One of the trickiest parts of marriage involves trying to skillfully navigate situations when you know your in-laws are not your biggest fans. As much as you may want to get into it with them, that typically isn’t the best course of action.

The last thing you want to do is increase the already palpable friction and put your partner in the middle of it all. So, how should you approach your in-laws and make it so that you don’t butt heads as often?

TikToker Carla (@c.awad) is sharing some advice on how to deal with in-laws who don’t like you. Her video went viral and has amassed 1.2 million views.

Her main piece of advice is to refrain from getting into arguments with them. You can’t control their thoughts, actions, or attitudes about you. If they choose to act jealous of you, be intimidated by you, or behave rudely toward you for whatever reason, there’s nothing you can do to stop it.

“Your job is to stay cool, calm, and collected and to never disrespect them,” said Carla. When someone says something bad about you, your instinct may be to confront them and defend yourself. However, Carla does not recommend doing that.

No matter which family member may be trashing your name, you must pretend like you don’t know or care about it. All you can really do is just be yourself.

Maintaining respect for your partner’s family is important because it shows how classy you are and that you won’t take the bait or stoop to their level. Ignoring their jabs will also allow situations in which you are together to go much more smoothly.

“I am usually one of those people who will a billion percent defend myself, but you have to remember not just respect for your partner, but her or his emotions,” said Carla.

No one wants to get in between their partner and their family. The tension can be hurtful and might cause you to lash out. But at the end of the day, you will fare better by keeping your emotions in check. Your partner should be the one sticking up for you since you two are your own little family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.