She’s Sharing Key Tips On How To Bounce Back From Burnout And Begin Finally Feeling Like Yourself Again

Are you feeling completely drained of energy and overwhelmed by stress? Maybe it feels like no matter how hard or long you work, you just can’t seem to make a dent in your to-do list. You have a mountain of emails in your inbox, the dishes are piling up in the sink, bills are overdue, and you still have yet to reply to your friend’s text messages, which you’ve left unopened for days.

If this is you, you may be experiencing burnout. It’s easy to fall into but difficult to bounce back from. Burnout is a form of chronic workplace stress characterized by feelings of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion. In recent years, burnout has been on the rise.

According to a study from the American Psychological Association, almost three in five employees reported having work-related stress that has impacted them negatively, causing a lack of interest, motivation, and energy.

The good news is that you can recover from burnout. It’s important to take the time to reset your mind and body when you’re feeling this way. When you’re feeling overwhelmed for an extended period of time, it starts to take a toll on your overall health and well-being. TikToker Gabriela (@gabriela_flax) is sharing some tips on how to beat burnout and feel like yourself again.

“The best burnout advice I ever got was ‘be boring.’ So, here are 10 boring things that helped me overcome burnout that you can do today,” she wrote in the text overlay of the slideshow.

“At the height of my burnout, deciding my outfit or what I would have for lunch felt like climbing a mountain. Reason being, when we are burnt out, the part of our brains that make decisions is offline. It’s not that it’s difficult to decide what to wear; it’s actually not possible,” she continued on the next slide.

She added that becoming boring or limiting the number of options she had to choose from allowed her to preserve some of the energy she needed to build resilience.

Her first tip revolves around getting dressed. She recommends picking one go-to outfit to wear out and one go-to outfit for staying in that you feel comfortable in. Have at least three sets of each outfit to simplify the chore of getting dressed. She owns five identical white tank tops and two of the same pair of jeans.

The next tip is a short-term solution that will help ensure that you stay nourished. Gabriela often skipped meals just to avoid washing the dishes. Buying a stack of paper plates and disposable cutlery allowed her to get some food in her belly without having to worry about cleaning up afterward.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.