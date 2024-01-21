She’s Spreading Awareness About No-Waste January, A Month-Long Challenge Aimed At Helping People Spend Less Money, Avoid Clutter, And Create Less Waste For Our Planet

So many people love to participate in some kind of challenge for the start of a new year, whether it be a fitness challenge or a month-long nutrition program.

A lot of people have chosen to participate in “Dry January,” the challenge where people refuse to drink for the first month of the year to see just how much of an effect drinking has on their health, social life, and wallet. You can read our article on the Dry January challenge here!

One TikTok user recently shared a different kind of January challenge with her viewers that’s perfect for those who could use some help spending less money and creating less waste. It’s called “No Waste January.”

Rachel (@inspirachel) is a lifestyle and wellness TikTok creator who announced that she’d participate in No Waste January to save money, avoid clutter, and create less waste in honor of the planet.

Although we’re already in the middle of January, this kind of challenge is great because it can be done during any month of the year. Better yet, it can be done for several months throughout the year! After all, couldn’t we all benefit from giving our wallets and our planet a bit of a break?

Here are the rules for Rachel’s No Waste January challenge.

The first rule on Rachel’s list will be difficult for those who can hardly resist stepping into a coffee shop throughout the week – you cannot buy coffee out. During No Waste January, you can’t spend almost $8 on a Starbucks drink. You have to make your coffee at home.

The second rule is that you cannot buy new clothes during the month.

“You have way more clothes than you realize in your closet, so make them happen,” says Rachel.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.