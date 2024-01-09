She’s Still Bitter After Her Husband Did Absolutely Nothing For Her On Her Birthday And Claimed That She Never Celebrated Him On His Birthday

This woman is currently married, and when it was her husband’s birthday, she tried to do her best to make him feel loved, celebrated and appreciated.

At the time, she decided to invite family members over for a birthday dinner. Then, they all ate, had cake, sang Happy Birthday, and gave him presents.

She realizes that the dinner wasn’t anything super fancy or extravagant, either.

“And we’re struggling financially, but I could afford to feed everyone, so I did what I could,” she recalled.

But her husband’s birthday was only two weeks before hers, and when her birthday rolled around, he did absolutely nothing to celebrate her.

In fact, he never even said “Happy Birthday” in the morning or showed any indication that he remembered what day it was.

Instead, it wasn’t until the middle of the afternoon, when he realized that she was responding to a bunch of happy birthday messages on her phone, that it was actually her birthday.

At that point, her husband asked, “It’s the thirteenth?” And she simply responded, “Yup, all day.”

Even after realizing it was her birthday, though, her husband still didn’t make an effort to do anything special. All he responded was, “Oh,” before the conversation moved on to other topics.

