This woman admits that she knows what she’s about to say might sound absolutely insane, but she’s unhappy that her husband always has dinner ready as soon as she comes home from work every night.

She is grateful that her husband even knows how to cook and tries to pitch in, but that’s beside the point.

Literally, as soon as she opens the door and comes home from work, he will often put food on a plate for her and set it on the table before she can even take her shoes off.

“I work 10-hour days, bring my lunch, and pack snacks so I have healthy options AND save money,” she explained.

“I have a 45-minute commute and work in a professional setting: I wear heels [and] a blazer most days and dress nicely. I’d like to come home, use the bathroom (because [of] the long drive), and change/decompress before we sit down as a family.”

“He finds that it’s rude to not sit at the table immediately and eat-blaming that the kids are hungry. I’ve told him that I’d like to wait a little after getting home, and then we could sit and eat as a family; that part is important to us both.”

Another thing that irritates her husband is if she hits traffic or stops to get gas for her car or has any kind of delay, he gets angry at her.

Her husband will then act like she’s the one inconveniencing her whole family. She finally told her husband that she doesn’t like that he has dinner waiting on the table for her, which made him flip out.

He said he’s no longer going to cook, but that’s not the solution to this situation that she’s looking for.

