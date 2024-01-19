She’s Upset That The Wonderful Guy She’s Dating Is Living In A House That’s A Total Mess

Two months ago, this 30-year-old woman started dating a 32-year-old guy, and she has been feeling great about the connection they’re making.

He’s caring, supportive, intelligent, and generous. But a week ago, she was invited over to his home, and it was not how she envisioned it at all.

“How he dresses, smells, and behaves is very nice and decent,” she explained. “But his place…OMG. He is so messy, very, very much, and very dirty and filthy.”

“Garbage, empty bottles, dirty dishes, clothes, empty packs, dirty sheets, this and that everywhere. There is even no decent place to sit or even sleep…I am not a hygiene freak, and I am a people pleaser. Plus, I like him. so I tolerated it and spent the night with him.”

The entire time she was at his place, she felt uncomfortable and, frankly, upset that he didn’t think to pick up for her.

He was an excellent host by all means, trying to make her feel at ease and offering her drinks and food, but that didn’t fix how much of a disaster zone everything around her was.

There was garbage everywhere, such as chocolate wrappers, bottles, and empty bags of chips. Dirty dishes and water bottles were overflowing in his kitchen.

It wasn’t so much the mess that shocked her; it’s what the mess actually represents, and that has her feeling super concerned for him.

She would never think to ask someone to come over to her place if her home was in that kind of an unlivable condition.

