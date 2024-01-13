Since Getting Her Start On “American Idol,” Kelly Clarkson Has Amassed A Net Worth Of $45 Million After Leading An Impressive Career Filled With Albums, Hit Singles, And Even Her Own Talk Show

Ever since winning the first season of the hit show “American Idol,” Americans have been fascinated with Kelly Clarkson and her talent.

After selling several albums, releasing hit singles, and even starring in her own talk show, Kelly has become a household name nationwide and gained an impressive $45 million net worth.

After growing up in Texas, Kelly chose to move to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a music career after graduating from high school. After being turned away from several record labels, Kelly took a chance and decided to audition for “American Idol.”

Her stunning singing voice impressed viewers across the country, leading them to vote for her and bringing her to win the show in September 2002.

Immediately after winning “American Idol,” Kelly signed to RCA Records and released her debut single, “A Moment Like This,” which she sang on the show, and climbed the pop charts, breaking a 38-year-old record set by The Beatles.

Kelly’s debut album, “Thankful,” came out in 2003 and was an instant hit, selling over 4.5 million copies worldwide and earning her a Grammy nomination.

However, that was just the start, as her second album “Breakaway” was released in 2004 and contained some of her most iconic songs like “Since U Been Gone,” “Because of You,” “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” and “Breakaway.”

“Breakaway” sold over twelve million copies worldwide and earned her two Grammy awards.

With the massive success of her first two albums, Kelly’s later releases continued to bring her success and accolades, and overall, she has sold 25 million album copies and 45 million singles.

