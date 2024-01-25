“Sleepfluencers” Are Dominating Live Streams On Social Media, Making Thousands Of Dollars A Day Without Even Leaving Their Beds

Somewhere between the dream jobs of being a pop star or a professional athlete lies a career known as sleep influencing. People love to watch content that involves creators going about a typical day in their lives.

But now, watching individuals sleep while they broadcast their slumbering selves online has been growing in popularity as well. A “sleepfluencer” can make thousands of dollars without even getting out of bed.

What Is A Sleepfluencer?

Sleepfluencers generally livestream themselves sleeping while viewers look on. Most of them sleep with their phones by their beds with the expectation that viewers will send monetary gifts. There are two types of sleep streamers. The first type will simply livestream themselves, peacefully snoozing for hours.

The other type makes their streams more interactive. They will attempt to go to sleep in a room filled with booby traps that can be activated by paying viewers. The amount of money a viewer pays directly correlates with what kind of booby trap will be triggered. Flashing lights might be turned on, or loud sounds might be played.

On average, sleepfluencers can earn between $50 and $30,000 per month, depending on the number of views they receive. An Australian sleepfluencer named Jake Boehm makes his money from TikTok. He brings in around $50,000 per month just from viewers who are willing to pay to disrupt his sleep.

During his sleep streams, he uses a script he developed that scans live chats for certain words. When someone says the right word, it will set off a noise to wake him up. Boehm is among the top 50 streamers on TikTok overall. In Australia, he’s in the top 30.

Why Do People Watch?

There are several reasons why people might enjoy watching someone else livestream their sleep. For one, some sleepfluencers do what they do in order to promote the idea that sleep is important for your health. Viewers who struggle to sleep at night may find the act of watching someone else peacefully resting to be calming. It can help them unwind, relax, and fall asleep themselves.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.