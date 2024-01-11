Some Mom Left Her Little Kids Alone At The Bus Stop With Her, And She Was Too Concerned To Walk Away

This woman is a single mom living in an apartment complex with her son, and her son is completing his very first year of school.

In their complex, there are a couple of kids who are in elementary school as well, and the bus stop comes to pick all of the kids up at the entrance to their complex.

From her apartment, you can clearly see the bus stop, so she walks her son there every day, except for when it’s super cold or raining a lot.

When the school year began, everything was normal, and the other moms in her complex would show up at the bus stop with their kids.

As time wore on, two moms in particular would stand further and further away from the bus stop and their kids every single morning.

Eventually, one of those moms stopped coming out and would simply stand on her apartment balcony to monitor her kids at the bus stop.

The second mom in question started standing across the street from the bus stop in a parking lot. So, both moms quit being physically present at the bus stop with their kids.

“This morning, for reasons beyond me, the only two families at the bus stop were myself and the mother who stands as far away as she can across the street,” she explained.

“And within a few minutes of my arrival, she leaves. Now, here is the issue: because of some special circumstances, my son goes to a different school than what he’s zoned for.”

