The Argentine Black And White Tegu Lizard Is Now An Invasive Species In South Carolina, Florida, And Georgia Largely Due To Escaping From Captivity

Since 2020, a massive species of lizard has been spotted several times in the southern U.S. region, including the states of South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia.

The reptile is none other than the Argentine black and white tegu lizard, which is native to countries in South America, such as Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina.

The tegu is an invasive species that was likely introduced to the southern U.S. through the exotic pet trade, similar to how Burmese pythons came to be in Florida.

The lizard’s docile temperament makes it a desirable pet for families. According to National Geographic, nearly 80,000 tegus were imported to the U.S. from South America between 2000 and 2010.

The spread of the invasive reptiles throughout the U.S. is due to tegus escaping or being released from captivity by irresponsible pet owners. Wildlife officials are concerned about the damage these lizards might cause to local animal populations.

Tegu lizards can grow up to three feet long and spend the winters in a hibernation-like period of brumation where they burrow down into a hole or crevice to stay warm.

Their diets consist of fruit, small animals, and the eggs of endangered species, such as alligators, tortoises, and sea turtles. They can also spread parasites to native wildlife and crops, wreaking havoc on the ecosystem.

Some states, like South Carolina, are taking action to stop the tegu from establishing itself in the area by prohibiting it from being brought into the state or reproduced, spreading awareness of the problem, and encouraging people to report any sightings.

Tegus that have been caught will be humanely euthanized and subject to an animal autopsy in the hopes of learning more about them, like their age, diet, and reproductive habits.

