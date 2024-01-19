The Guy She’s Been Dating Revealed That She’s “Too Established” For Him, So He Wants To Stop Seeing Her

This 34-year-old woman met a 31-year-old guy on a dating app, and things between them got off to a slow start, which was not a big deal for her.

They started meeting up and going on dates once a week, but then things took off in a few months, and she really can say she likes him a ton right now.

She has been excited to see where everything goes with him. He’s a great guy, and he has a lot of traits that she finds desirable in a partner.

Not that long ago, this guy brought up something about her that has been bothering him a lot, to the point where he wants to stop seeing her.

“…He expressed that there is apparently a big issue from his side where he thinks my life is already too established for him,” she explained.

“I have already bought a place before, and I’m looking at buying a bigger house for myself and my little son. I run a business that earns a decent income.”

“I have basically achieved quite a few “life bucket list items” that he is aiming to achieve one day. He doesn’t own a place yet, but he wants to purchase one one day. He doesn’t have [a] kid at the moment.”

In response, she said to him that it was still possible for them to find a home to purchase together, and create a life that fits the two of them; not just her.

He argued that it would not be “the same” as starting from scratch with a woman and building a life from the bottom up.

