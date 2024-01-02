The Guy She’s Dating Is Best Friends With His Ex, And It’s Really Bothering Her

Over the last couple of weeks, this 28-year-old woman has been seeing a 29-year-old guy, and everything has been pretty wonderful up until recently.

The one thing that’s really bothering her about him is that he is best friends with his ex-girlfriend, who also happens to be someone he cheated on a previous girlfriend with.

“The first night we met, he had a few too many drinks and blabbed about how he cheated on his last girlfriend with her but that they’re just best friends and it was a drunk mistake,” she explained.

“While I understand it’s human for people to make mistakes and learn from them, and that there is a world where exes can maintain a friendship…their relationship still makes me uneasy.”

For their second date, he proposed that they cook dinner with one another instead of going out to eat.

She agreed, and as they were making dinner, his ex texted him that she needed him to call her as it was urgent.

He excused himself, went to the living room, and FaceTimed his ex. He then proceeded to have a 15-minute long call with his ex about what lighting fixtures she will need him to hang up in her apartment.

So, hardly urgent at all, and kind of seems like perhaps his ex was trying to ruin their date that night.

It’s also worth mentioning that this guy has brought up his ex on every single date that they have been on.

