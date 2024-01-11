The Hidden Hazards Of Ice Melters And How To Protect Your Pup This Winter Season

Winter always brings its own set of unique challenges for humans, from freezing temperatures to delayed morning commutes. But this season also presents its own problems for our four-legged friends.

As the cold sets in and snow piles up, keeping our sidewalks and driveways safe becomes a top priority. However, using tools such as ice melters to keep roads clear can be really harmful to our pets.

Ice Melters: The Hidden Hazards

While most ice melters are helpful in keeping our walkways slip-free, they still contain chemicals such as sodium chloride, calcium chloride, or magnesium chloride, and these substances can be harmful to dogs.

When dogs walk on these treated surfaces, the chemicals can actually stick to their paws and cause irritation or burns. Plus, if dogs lick their paws after a walk, they may ingest these chemicals– which can lead to potential health issues such as gastrointestinal upset.

The Dangers Of Ingestion

If your dog licks the ground or even their paws just a few times, they will likely be okay. This exposure may still cause symptoms, though, including drooling, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Additionally, dogs that ingest a large amount of ice melters are at more serious risk of severe symptoms. These may include abdominal pain, dehydration, muscle weakness, confusion, staggering, tremors, and seizures.

Irritation of the eye, such as dryness, burning, and general discomfort, can also occur if ice melters come into contact with your pet’s eyes.

