The Last Thing You Want To Do Is Hurt Someone’s Feelings, But Here’s How To Handle Dating A Bad Kisser

Let me know if you’ve ever found yourself in this situation: you’ve been on a few dates with someone, had a great time, shared some laughs, and finally, at the end of one of your dates, you share your first kiss. But uh-oh, they’re a bad kisser.

It happens more often than you think, and it’s an uncomfortable position to be in, especially if you really like that person and want to see them again.

The last thing you want to do is hurt their feelings by straight up telling them they’re a bad kisser or refusing to kiss them.

Sometimes, you should come right out and tell your date about your issues with kissing them. For instance, if you dread kissing them because you can tell they haven’t brushed their teeth in a long time, they may not fix that issue unless they’re told directly.

But if their kissing technique is awkward or not flowing naturally, chances are they’re nervous or a little inexperienced. And that’s okay because that’s something you can work through!

Here are a few ways to help your date or partner up their kissing game without blatantly hurting their feelings.

Practice, practice, practice

One of the best ways to improve kissing skills and get into a rhythm is to keep on kissing. It may sound strange, especially if you’re not enjoying the kissing, but sometimes kissing is one of those things you have to do more than once to get the hang of it.

Plus, the more you kiss your partner, the more comfortable you get with them, which dissolves those nerves that could be getting in the way of a great kiss.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.