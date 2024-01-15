The Married Guy She’s Babysitting For Asked Her Out, Even Though He Has A Pregnant Wife

For approximately two years now, this 20-year-old girl has been babysitting for a family in her neighborhood with two young children.

The husband, Jack, is 38, and his 35-year-old wife, Ashley, is currently pregnant. She enjoys babysitting for Jack and Ashley, as she desperately needs to make more money on the side so she can eventually move out of her mom and dad’s home.

Currently, Ashley is confined to her bed, as her pregnancy is very high-risk, so she has been helping Jack and Ashley out more than normal.

Over the years, Jack and Ashley have been incredibly lovely and kind to her, and they have invited her to come over for dinner a ton of times.

“They also have a good relationship with my parents. I’d say we’re pretty close. But something happened,” she explained.

“Two days ago, I was doing laundry downstairs when Jack came in and hit on me. He told me how gorgeous I was and that he wanted to go out with me. I froze and had no clue how to respond.”

“He even touched my face and had this weird look. It was so awkward. I felt the urge to GTFO, so I told him I had to go and sprinted home. I was panicking.”

As soon as she arrived back at her house, she ran to her room, took a seat on her bed, and began crying.

She has not told a single soul about Jack asking her out and hitting on her. Tomorrow, she’s set to go back to Jack and Ashley’s house to babysit their children, but she is completely disgusted.

