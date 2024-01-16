There Are Approximately 1.35 Million Cases Of Salmonella Poisoning In The U.S. Every Year: Here’s How To Identify Symptoms And Prevent Infection

It seems that the number of food products affected by a Salmonella outbreak has grown over the years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that there are about 1.35 million cases of salmonellosis every year in the United States, along with 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

Overall, salmonellosis is the second leading cause of foodborne illnesses resulting from an infection of Salmonella. So, what’s the deal with Salmonella, and how do you avoid getting sick from it?

Here’s what you should know if you’re worried about becoming ill.

Symptoms Of Salmonella Poisoning

Salmonella is a bacteria that lives in the intestines of humans and animals alike, and it’s shed through feces. People can become infected by consuming contaminated food or water, causing a bacterial infection called salmonellosis. Most people get better from Salmonella infection within four to seven days. Symptoms usually show up six hours to six days after infection.

Here’s what to look out for: diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, headaches, and blood in stool. Contact your doctor if you have diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea that’s been persisting for three days and shows no signs of stopping, bloody stools, or prolonged vomiting that’s preventing you from keeping liquids down, which can lead to dehydration.

How is Salmonellosis Diagnosed?

To verify a case of salmonellosis, your doctor will need to take a stool or blood sample and run a laboratory test. Most people recover without specific treatment, but in rare cases, antibiotics are needed if the infection spreads from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.

People who are most likely to get a Salmonella infection are children under the age of five. Infected children, older adults aged 65 and above, and immunocompromised individuals should especially seek medical attention since they’re all at higher risk of having severe infections.

